MARCHÉ DE NOËL À AIGNES SALLE DES FÊTES Aignes

MARCHÉ DE NOËL À AIGNES

SALLE DES FÊTES Place du 8 mai Aignes Haute-Garonne

Début : 2025-11-23 10:00:00

fin : 2025-11-23 17:00:00

2025-11-23

Venez partager la magie de Noël à Aignes !

Venez fêter Noël le dimanche 23 novembre 2025 de 10h à 17h avec un Marché des producteurs et des créateurs de chez nous.

Organisé par vos agriculteurs d’ici.

Au programme

– Mini ferme

– Balade en calèche

– Photo avec le Père Noël

Au menu Truffade 10€ la barquette

On vous y attend nombreux .

SALLE DES FÊTES Place du 8 mai Aignes 31550 Haute-Garonne Occitanie jeunesagriculteurs.nailloux@gmail.com

English :

Come and share the magic of Christmas in Aignes!

German :

Kommen Sie und teilen Sie den Zauber von Weihnachten in Aignes!

Italiano :

Venite a condividere la magia del Natale ad Aignes!

Espanol :

¡Venga a compartir la magia de la Navidad en Aignes!

