MARCHÉ DE NOËL À AIGNES SALLE DES FÊTES Aignes

SALLE DES FÊTES Place du 8 mai Aignes Haute-Garonne
Début : 2025-11-23 10:00:00
fin : 2025-11-23 17:00:00
2025-11-23
Venez partager la magie de Noël à Aignes !
Venez fêter Noël le dimanche 23 novembre 2025 de 10h à 17h avec un Marché des producteurs et des créateurs de chez nous.
Organisé par vos agriculteurs d’ici.
Au programme
– Mini ferme
– Balade en calèche
– Photo avec le Père Noël
Au menu Truffade 10€ la barquette
On vous y attend nombreux .
English :
Come and share the magic of Christmas in Aignes!
German :
Kommen Sie und teilen Sie den Zauber von Weihnachten in Aignes!
Italiano :
Venite a condividere la magia del Natale ad Aignes!
Espanol :
¡Venga a compartir la magia de la Navidad en Aignes!
