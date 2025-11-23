Marché de Noël à Camarès Camarès

Marché de Noël à Camarès Camarès dimanche 23 novembre 2025.

Marché de Noël à Camarès

Camarès Aveyron

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-11-23

fin : 2025-11-23

Date(s) :

2025-11-23

De 10h à 18h, venez faire vos emplettes de Noël auprès des nombreux exposants produits du terroir, artisanat, bijoux, idées cadeaux…Possibilité de se restaurer à midi.

.

Camarès 12360 Aveyron Occitanie +33 5 65 49 53 76 contact@tourisme-rougier-aveyron.com

English :

From 10am to 6pm, come and do your Christmas shopping with the many exhibitors: local products, crafts, jewelry, gift ideas… Possibility to eat at noon.

German :

Von 10 bis 18 Uhr können Sie bei den zahlreichen Ausstellern Ihre Weihnachtseinkäufe tätigen: regionale Produkte, Kunsthandwerk, Schmuck, Geschenkideen…Möglichkeit, sich mittags zu verpflegen.

Italiano :

Dalle 10 alle 18, venite a fare i vostri acquisti natalizi con i numerosi espositori: prodotti locali, artigianato, gioielli, idee regalo… Possibilità di mangiare a mezzogiorno.

Espanol :

De 10 a 18 horas, venga a hacer sus compras navideñas con los numerosos expositores: productos locales, artesanía, bisutería, ideas para regalar… Posibilidad de comer al mediodía.

L’événement Marché de Noël à Camarès Camarès a été mis à jour le 2025-09-08 par HIT Aveyron (ADAT Aveyron)