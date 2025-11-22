Marché de Noël à Nantheuil Nantholia Nantheuil
Marché de Noël à Nantheuil
Nantholia Chemin les Grésilles Nantheuil Dordogne
Présence du père Noël, animation musicale, boissons chaudes, gâteaux, barbe à papa
Nantholia Chemin les Grésilles Nantheuil 24800 Dordogne Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 6 17 26 74 32
English : Marché de Noël à Nantheuil
Santa Claus, musical entertainment, hot drinks, cakes, cotton candy
German : Marché de Noël à Nantheuil
Anwesenheit des Weihnachtsmanns, musikalische Unterhaltung, heiße Getränke, Kuchen, Zuckerwatte
Italiano :
Babbo Natale, intrattenimento musicale, bevande calde, torte, zucchero filato
Espanol : Marché de Noël à Nantheuil
Papá Noel, animación musical, bebidas calientes, pasteles, algodón de azúcar
