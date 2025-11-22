Marché de Noël à Nantheuil Nantholia Nantheuil

Unidivers UNITÉ ET DIVERSITÉ !

Marché de Noël à Nantheuil

Nantholia Chemin les Grésilles Nantheuil Dordogne

Tarif : – –

Début : 2025-11-22
Présence du père Noël, animation musicale, boissons chaudes, gâteaux, barbe à papa
Nantholia Chemin les Grésilles Nantheuil 24800 Dordogne Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 6 17 26 74 32 

English : Marché de Noël à Nantheuil

Santa Claus, musical entertainment, hot drinks, cakes, cotton candy

German : Marché de Noël à Nantheuil

Anwesenheit des Weihnachtsmanns, musikalische Unterhaltung, heiße Getränke, Kuchen, Zuckerwatte

Italiano :

Babbo Natale, intrattenimento musicale, bevande calde, torte, zucchero filato

Espanol : Marché de Noël à Nantheuil

Papá Noel, animación musical, bebidas calientes, pasteles, algodón de azúcar

L’événement Marché de Noël à Nantheuil Nantheuil a été mis à jour le 2025-11-05 par Isle-Auvézère