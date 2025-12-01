Marché de Noël à Saint-Sernin Saint-Sernin-sur-Rance

Début : 2025-12-14

Marché de Noël à la salle des fêtes de St Sernin avec de nombreux exposants produits du terroir, artisanat, bijoux, idées cadeaux…Repas soupe au fromage le midi. Venue du Père Noël en début d’après-midi.

Saint-Sernin-sur-Rance 12380 Aveyron Occitanie +33 5 65 99 29 13 contact@tourisme-rougier-aveyron.com

English :

Christmas market in the village hall of St Sernin with many exhibitors: local products, handicrafts, jewelry, gift ideas… Cheese soup lunch. Santa Claus will come at the beginning of the afternoon.

German :

Weihnachtsmarkt in der Festhalle von St Sernin mit zahlreichen Ausstellern: regionale Produkte, Kunsthandwerk, Schmuck, Geschenkideen… Essen mit Käsesuppe am Mittag. Am frühen Nachmittag kommt der Weihnachtsmann.

Italiano :

Mercatino di Natale nella sala del villaggio di St Sernin con numerosi espositori: prodotti locali, artigianato, gioielli, idee regalo… Pranzo a base di zuppa di formaggio. Babbo Natale arriverà nel pomeriggio.

Espanol :

Mercado de Navidad en el ayuntamiento de St Sernin con numerosos expositores: productos locales, artesanía, joyería, ideas para regalos… Almuerzo a base de sopa de queso. Papá Noel vendrá por la tarde.

