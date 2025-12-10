MARCHÉ DE NOËL

Abeilhan Hérault

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-12-14

fin : 2025-12-14

Date(s) :

2025-12-14

Marché de Noël au Domaine la Limbardière de 10h à 18h. Dégustation, restauration, balade à poney, artisanat. Présence du Père Noël !

Venez flâner parmi les stands, rencontrez nos exposants locaux, dégustez nos vins et profitez d’une ambiance féérique. Nous vous attendons avec plaisir !

Abeilhan 34290 Hérault Occitanie +33 6 33 65 76 96

English :

Christmas market at Domaine la Limbardière from 10 am to 6 pm. Tasting, food, pony rides, crafts. Santa Claus will be there!

Come and stroll among the stalls, meet our local exhibitors, taste our wines and enjoy a magical atmosphere. We look forward to seeing you there!

