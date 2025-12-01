Marché de Noël Abilly

Marché de Noël Abilly vendredi 19 décembre 2025.

Marché de Noël

Abilly Indre-et-Loire

Début : 2025-12-19 17:00:00

fin : 2025-12-19 22:00:00

2025-12-19

Exposition et ventes de produits artisanaux et locaux.

Restauration et buvette.

Abilly 37160 Indre-et-Loire Centre-Val de Loire +33 2 47 59 78 01 accueil@mairie-abilly.fr

English :

Exhibition and sales of local crafts and products.

Catering and refreshments.

German :

Ausstellung und Verkauf von handwerklichen und lokalen Produkten.

Verpflegung und Erfrischungsstände.

Italiano :

Esposizione e vendita di artigianato e prodotti locali.

Catering e rinfreschi.

Espanol :

Exposición y venta de artesanía y productos locales.

Catering y refrescos.

