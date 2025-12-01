Marché de Noël Abilly
Marché de Noël Abilly vendredi 19 décembre 2025.
Marché de Noël
Abilly Indre-et-Loire
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-12-19 17:00:00
fin : 2025-12-19 22:00:00
Date(s) :
2025-12-19
Exposition et ventes de produits artisanaux et locaux.
Restauration et buvette.
Exposition et ventes de produits artisanaux et locaux.
Restauration et buvette. .
Abilly 37160 Indre-et-Loire Centre-Val de Loire +33 2 47 59 78 01 accueil@mairie-abilly.fr
English :
Exhibition and sales of local crafts and products.
Catering and refreshments.
German :
Ausstellung und Verkauf von handwerklichen und lokalen Produkten.
Verpflegung und Erfrischungsstände.
Italiano :
Esposizione e vendita di artigianato e prodotti locali.
Catering e rinfreschi.
Espanol :
Exposición y venta de artesanía y productos locales.
Catering y refrescos.
L’événement Marché de Noël Abilly a été mis à jour le 2025-08-29 par Loches Touraine Châteaux de la Loire