Marché de Noël au Château de Resteau

Resteau Maigné Sarthe

Début : 2025-12-06 13:30:00

fin : 2025-12-06 21:00:00

2025-12-06 2025-12-07

Authentique, féérique et traditionnel marché de Noël à l’Orangerie

30 exposants, restauration possible sur place, animations pour enfants… .

Resteau Maigné 72210 Sarthe Pays de la Loire +33 6 79 15 38 32 chateauderesteau@gmail.com

English :

Authentic, magical and traditional Christmas market at the Orangerie

German :

Authentischer, märchenhafter und traditioneller Weihnachtsmarkt in der Orangerie

Italiano :

Un autentico, magico e tradizionale mercatino di Natale all’Orangerie

Espanol :

Un auténtico, mágico y tradicional mercado navideño en la Orangerie

L’événement Marché de Noël au Château de Resteau Maigné a été mis à jour le 2025-11-14 par OT Vallée de la Sarthe