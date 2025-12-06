Marché de Noël au Château de Resteau Maigné
Marché de Noël au Château de Resteau
Resteau Maigné Sarthe
Tarif : – –
Début : 2025-12-06 13:30:00
fin : 2025-12-06 21:00:00
2025-12-06 2025-12-07
Authentique, féérique et traditionnel marché de Noël à l’Orangerie
30 exposants, restauration possible sur place, animations pour enfants… .
Resteau Maigné 72210 Sarthe Pays de la Loire +33 6 79 15 38 32 chateauderesteau@gmail.com
English :
Authentic, magical and traditional Christmas market at the Orangerie
German :
Authentischer, märchenhafter und traditioneller Weihnachtsmarkt in der Orangerie
Italiano :
Un autentico, magico e tradizionale mercatino di Natale all’Orangerie
Espanol :
Un auténtico, mágico y tradicional mercado navideño en la Orangerie
