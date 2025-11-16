MARCHÉ DE NOËL AU CHÂTEAU PECH CÉLEYRAN Salles-d’Aude

MARCHÉ DE NOËL AU CHÂTEAU PECH CÉLEYRAN

Domaine de Pech Celeyran Salles-d’Aude Aude

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-11-16 10:00:00

fin : 2025-11-16 18:00:00

Date(s) :

2025-11-16

Marché de Noël au Château Pech Céleyran

Un week-end avec 60 créateurs, artisans, artistes et producteurs dans notre domaine viticole familial !

Moment épicurien par excellence, déjeunez ou dinez autour des food trucks et de nos bons vins !

Le groupe Oeno Jazz sera présent pour clore la journée de samedi.

Une ambiance joviale, familiale et conviviale garantie !

.

Domaine de Pech Celeyran Salles-d’Aude 11110 Aude Occitanie +33 4 68 33 50 04 noel.pechceleyran@gmail.com

English :

Christmas Market at Château Pech Céleyran

A weekend with 60 designers, craftsmen, artists and producers on our family-run wine estate!

An epicurean moment par excellence, lunch or dinner on our food trucks and fine wines!

The Oeno Jazz band will be on hand to round off the day on Saturday.

A jovial, family-friendly atmosphere guaranteed!

German :

Weihnachtsmarkt auf Château Pech Céleyran

Ein Wochenende mit 60 Designern, Kunsthandwerkern, Künstlern und Produzenten auf unserem familiengeführten Weingut!

Ein epikureischer Moment par excellence, essen Sie zu Mittag oder zu Abend rund um die Foodtrucks und unsere guten Weine!

Zum Abschluss des Samstags wird die Gruppe Oeno Jazz auftreten.

Eine joviale, familiäre und gesellige Atmosphäre ist garantiert!

Italiano :

Mercatino di Natale a Château Pech Céleyran

Un weekend con 60 designer, artigiani, artisti e produttori nella nostra tenuta vinicola a conduzione familiare!

Un momento epicureo per eccellenza, pranzo o cena con food truck e i nostri vini pregiati!

La Oeno Jazz band completerà la giornata di sabato.

Un’atmosfera gioviale e familiare garantita!

Espanol :

Mercado de Navidad en Château Pech Céleyran

Un fin de semana con 60 diseñadores, artesanos, artistas y productores en nuestra finca vinícola familiar

Un momento epicúreo por excelencia, comida o cena con food trucks y nuestros excelentes vinos

El sábado, la banda Oeno Jazz pondrá el broche final a la jornada.

Un ambiente jovial y familiar garantizado

L’événement MARCHÉ DE NOËL AU CHÂTEAU PECH CÉLEYRAN Salles-d’Aude a été mis à jour le 2025-10-27 par A.D.T. de l’Aude 11 ADT