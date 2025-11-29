Marché de Noël au profit du refuge de Bonbonnet Couvent des Récollets Cognac

Marché de Noël au profit du refuge de Bonbonnet

Couvent des Récollets 53 rue d’Angoulême Cognac Charente

Début : 2025-11-29 10:00:00

fin : 2025-11-29 18:00:00

2025-11-29

Collecte de fonds par la vente d’objets artisanaux et de gâteaux au profit du refuge canin de Bonbonnet. Participez à une tombola 100% gagnante.

+33 6 63 38 10 97

English :

Fundraising through the sale of handicrafts and cakes in aid of the Bonbonnet dog shelter. Participate in a 100% winning raffle.

German :

Sammeln Sie Geld durch den Verkauf von Kunsthandwerk und Kuchen zugunsten des Hundeheims in Bonbonnet. Nehmen Sie an einer 100%igen Gewinntombola teil.

Italiano :

Raccolta di fondi attraverso la vendita di prodotti artigianali e torte a favore del rifugio per cani Bonbonnet. Partecipazione a una tombola con vincita del 100%.

Espanol :

Recaudación de fondos mediante la venta de artesanías y pasteles a beneficio del refugio canino Bonbonnet. Participa en una tómbola 100% ganadora.

