MARCHÉ DE NOËL AUX JARDINS DE PABIRANS Lie dit Santa Ana Sainte-Marie-la-Mer

MARCHÉ DE NOËL AUX JARDINS DE PABIRANS

Lie dit Santa Ana Les jardins de Pabirans Sainte-Marie-la-Mer Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-12-18 10:30:00

fin : 2025-12-18 20:00:00

Date(s) :

2025-12-18

Venez partager ce moment convivial, vous ressourcer et profiter de l’ambiance festive des jardins.

.

Lie dit Santa Ana Les jardins de Pabirans Sainte-Marie-la-Mer 66470 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 6 14 54 42 37

English :

Come and share this convivial moment, recharge your batteries and enjoy the festive atmosphere of the gardens.

L’événement MARCHÉ DE NOËL AUX JARDINS DE PABIRANS Sainte-Marie-la-Mer a été mis à jour le 2025-12-09 par BIT DE SAINTE MARIE LA MER