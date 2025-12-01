MARCHÉ DE NOËL AUX JARDINS DE PABIRANS Lie dit Santa Ana Sainte-Marie-la-Mer
MARCHÉ DE NOËL AUX JARDINS DE PABIRANS
Début : 2025-12-18 10:30:00
fin : 2025-12-18 20:00:00
2025-12-18
Venez partager ce moment convivial, vous ressourcer et profiter de l’ambiance festive des jardins.
Lie dit Santa Ana Les jardins de Pabirans Sainte-Marie-la-Mer 66470 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 6 14 54 42 37
English :
Come and share this convivial moment, recharge your batteries and enjoy the festive atmosphere of the gardens.
