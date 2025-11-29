Marché de Noël Barbezieux en fêtes

Barbezieux-Saint-Hilaire Charente

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-12-14

fin : 2025-12-14

Date(s) :

2025-12-14

Venez profiter du marché de Noël organisé par l’association oh Bonheur de Barbezieux , plus de 40 exposants présents dans le centre ville. Grande tombola organisée. Animations et manèges pour les enfants tout le week-end.

Nous vous attendons nombreux !

.

Barbezieux-Saint-Hilaire 16300 Charente Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 9 70 72 34 20 ohbonheursdebarbezieux@gmail.com

English : Marché de Noël Barbezieux en fêtes

Come and enjoy the Christmas market organised by the ‘Oh Bonheur de Barbezieux’ association, with over 40 stallholders in the town centre. There will be a big raffle, entertainment and fairground rides for children throughout the weekend.

We look forward to seeing you there!

L’événement Marché de Noël Barbezieux en fêtes Barbezieux-Saint-Hilaire a été mis à jour le 2025-11-27 par Office de tourisme du Sud Charente