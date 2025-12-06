Marché de Noël de Chapelle-Voland Hangar du foyer rural Chapelle-Voland
Marché de Noël de Chapelle-Voland Hangar du foyer rural Chapelle-Voland samedi 6 décembre 2025.
Marché de Noël de Chapelle-Voland
Hangar du foyer rural 90 Rue de Cosges Chapelle-Voland Jura
Tarif : – – EUR
Gratuit
Gratuit
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-12-06 16:00:00
fin : 2025-12-06 23:00:00
Date(s) :
2025-12-06
Marché de noël organisé par l’EDL, produits gastronomiques et artisanats. Tombola .
Hangar du foyer rural 90 Rue de Cosges Chapelle-Voland 39140 Jura Bourgogne-Franche-Comté +33 6 81 79 03 52 jacou.franchecomte@gmail.com
English : Marché de Noël de Chapelle-Voland
German : Marché de Noël de Chapelle-Voland
Italiano :
Espanol :
L’événement Marché de Noël de Chapelle-Voland Chapelle-Voland a été mis à jour le 2025-10-21 par Office de Tourisme JurAbsolu