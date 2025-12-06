Unidivers UNITÉ ET DIVERSITÉ !

Marché de Noël de Chapelle-Voland Hangar du foyer rural Chapelle-Voland

Hangar du foyer rural 90 Rue de Cosges Chapelle-Voland Jura

Début : 2025-12-06 16:00:00
fin : 2025-12-06 23:00:00

2025-12-06

Marché de noël organisé par l’EDL, produits gastronomiques et artisanats. Tombola   .

Hangar du foyer rural 90 Rue de Cosges Chapelle-Voland 39140 Jura Bourgogne-Franche-Comté +33 6 81 79 03 52  jacou.franchecomte@gmail.com

