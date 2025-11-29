Marché de Noël Chenonceaux

Chenonceaux Indre-et-Loire

Tarif : – – EUR

Gratuit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-11-29 11:00:00

fin : 2025-11-29 18:00:00

Date(s) :

2025-11-29

Marché de Noël à Chenonceaux de 11h à 18h. Animations à partir de 14h, exposants et ateliers. Restauration sur place.

Chenonceaux 37150 Indre-et-Loire Centre-Val de Loire +33 2 47 23 90 13 mairie@chenonceaux.fr

English :

Saturday, November 30, Christmas market in Chenonceaux from 10:30 am to 6 pm. Entertainment all day. Numerous exhibitors and workshops. Catering on site.

German :

Samstag, 30. November Weihnachtsmarkt in Chenonceaux von 10:30 bis 18:00 Uhr. Animationen den ganzen Tag über. Zahlreiche Aussteller und Workshops. Verpflegung vor Ort.

Italiano :

Sabato 30 novembre: mercatino di Natale a Chenonceaux dalle 10.30 alle 18.00. Animazione per tutto il giorno. Numerosi espositori e laboratori. Ristorazione in loco.

Espanol :

Sábado 30 de noviembre: mercado de Navidad en Chenonceaux de 10:30 a 18:00 horas. Animación durante todo el día. Numerosos expositores y talleres. Restauración in situ.

