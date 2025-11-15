Marché de Noël

Compolibat Aveyron

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-12-14

fin : 2025-12-14

Date(s) :

2025-12-14

Marché de Noël. Vente de gâteaux par l’APE, crêtes et vin chaud, visite du Père Noël à 16 h 30. Balade à poneys. Rendez-vous derrière la salle des fêtes de 10 h 00 à 18 h 00. Renseignements 06 25 73 38 42. (Bien vivre à Compolibat)

Compolibat 12350 Aveyron Occitanie +33 6 25 73 38 42

English :

Christmas market. APE cake sale, crêtes and mulled wine, visit from Santa Claus at 4:30 pm. Pony ride. Rendezvous behind the salle des fêtes from 10 h 00 to 18 h 00. Information 06 25 73 38 42. (Living well in Compolibat)

German :

Weihnachtsmarkt. Kuchenverkauf durch die EV, Cretes und Glühwein, Besuch des Weihnachtsmanns um 16.30 Uhr. Spaziergang auf Ponys. Treffpunkt hinter dem Festsaal von 10:00 bis 18:00 Uhr. Informationen: 06 25 73 38 42. (Gut leben in Compolibat)

Italiano :

Mercatino di Natale. Vendita di torte a cura dell’APE, crêtes e vin brulé, visita di Babbo Natale alle 16.30. Passeggiata con i pony. Punto d’incontro dietro il municipio dalle 10.00 alle 18.00. Informazioni 06 25 73 38 42. (Vivere bene a Compolibat)

Espanol :

Mercado de Navidad. Venta de pasteles por la APE, crêtes y vino caliente, visita de Papá Noel a las 16.30 h. Paseo en poni. Punto de encuentro detrás del ayuntamiento de 10.00 a 18.00 h. Información 06 25 73 38 42. (Vivir bien en Compolibat)

