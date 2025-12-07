Marché de Noël Cuvry Cuvry

Marché de Noël Cuvry Cuvry dimanche 7 décembre 2025.

Marché de Noël Cuvry

8 rue de la Louvière Cuvry Moselle

Début : Dimanche Dimanche 2025-12-07 10:00:00

fin : 2025-12-07 18:00:00

Marché de Noël de l’artisanat et de la gastronomie.

Environ 50 exposants.

Tombolas au profit de l’association Raphaël Lorraine.Tout public

8 rue de la Louvière Cuvry 57420 Moselle Grand Est +33 3 87 38 00 42

English :

Christmas market of crafts and gastronomy.

Around 50 exhibitors.

Raffles in aid of the Raphaël Lorraine association.

German :

Weihnachtsmarkt mit Kunsthandwerk und Gastronomie.

Etwa 50 Aussteller.

Tombolas zugunsten des Vereins Raphaël Lorraine.

Italiano :

Mercatino natalizio di artigianato e gastronomia.

Circa 50 espositori.

Lotterie a favore dell’associazione Raphaël Lorraine.

Espanol :

Mercado navideño de artesanía y alimentación.

Alrededor de 50 expositores.

Rifas a beneficio de la asociación Raphaël Lorraine.

