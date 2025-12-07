Marché de Noël Cuvry Cuvry
Marché de Noël Cuvry
8 rue de la Louvière Cuvry Moselle
Tarif : – – EUR
Gratuit
Début : Dimanche Dimanche 2025-12-07 10:00:00
fin : 2025-12-07 18:00:00
2025-12-07
Marché de Noël de l’artisanat et de la gastronomie.
Environ 50 exposants.
Tombolas au profit de l’association Raphaël Lorraine.Tout public
8 rue de la Louvière Cuvry 57420 Moselle Grand Est +33 3 87 38 00 42
English :
Christmas market of crafts and gastronomy.
Around 50 exhibitors.
Raffles in aid of the Raphaël Lorraine association.
German :
Weihnachtsmarkt mit Kunsthandwerk und Gastronomie.
Etwa 50 Aussteller.
Tombolas zugunsten des Vereins Raphaël Lorraine.
Italiano :
Mercatino natalizio di artigianato e gastronomia.
Circa 50 espositori.
Lotterie a favore dell’associazione Raphaël Lorraine.
Espanol :
Mercado navideño de artesanía y alimentación.
Alrededor de 50 expositores.
Rifas a beneficio de la asociación Raphaël Lorraine.
