MARCHÉ DE NOËL DE BOLQUERE Bolquère

MARCHÉ DE NOËL DE BOLQUERE

Place Guy Male Bolquère Pyrénées-Orientales

Début : 2025-12-13 11:00:00

fin : 2025-12-13 21:00:00

2025-12-13

SAMEDI 13 DÉCEMBRE

11H 21H

Salle des fêtes, Bolquère Village

Entrée libre.

Programme de l’événement

11h 20h Marché de Noël artisans, producteurs, créateurs, artistes…

11h 19h Animations pour les enfants (m…

.

Place Guy Male Bolquère 66210 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 30 12 42

English :

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 13

BOLQUÈRE CHRISTMAS MARKET

11H 21H

Salle des fêtes, Bolquère Village

Free admission.

Program of the event:

11am 8pm: Christmas market: craftsmen, producers, designers, artists?

11am 7pm: Entertainment for children (m…

