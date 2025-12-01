MARCHÉ DE NOËL DE CORNEILLA LA RIVIERE Corneilla-la-Rivière

MARCHÉ DE NOËL DE CORNEILLA LA RIVIERE

Rue de la Poste Corneilla-la-Rivière Pyrénées-Orientales

Début : 2025-12-12 17:00:00

fin : 2025-12-12 22:00:00

2025-12-12

L’association Tout Pour Les Enfants vous présenteront son Marché de Noël.

Au programme ambiance chaleureuse, stands gourmands, décorations, animations pour les enfants… …

Rue de la Poste Corneilla-la-Rivière 66550 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 57 34 25

English :

The association Tout Pour Les Enfants presents its Christmas Market.

On the program: a warm atmosphere, gourmet stalls, decorations, entertainment for children…

