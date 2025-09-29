Marché de Noël de Mons Boubert

Mons-Boubert Somme

Tarif : – – EUR

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-12-19

fin : 2025-12-21

Date(s) :

2025-12-19

Ouverture le 19/12 soir avec un concert rock au Bistrot

les 20 et 21/12 animations musicales chalets avec exposants sur la place et dans la salle des fêtes

Mons-Boubert 80210 Somme Hauts-de-France tourisme@ca-baiedesomme.fr

English :

Opening on 12/19 evening with a rock concert at the Bistrot

20 and 21/12: musical entertainment in chalets with exhibitors on the square and in the village hall

German :

Eröffnung am 19.12. abends mit einem Rockkonzert im Bistrot

20. und 21.12.: Musikalische Unterhaltung Chalets mit Ausstellern auf dem Platz und in der Festhalle

Italiano :

Apertura il 19/12 sera con un concerto rock al Bistrot

20 e 21/12: intrattenimento musicale negli chalet con espositori in piazza e nella sala del villaggio

Espanol :

Inauguración el 19/12 por la noche con un concierto de rock en el Bistrot

20 y 21/12: animación musical en los chalets con expositores en la plaza y la sala del pueblo

