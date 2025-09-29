Marché de Noël de Mons Boubert Mons-Boubert
Marché de Noël de Mons Boubert Mons-Boubert vendredi 19 décembre 2025.
Marché de Noël de Mons Boubert
Mons-Boubert Somme
Tarif : – – EUR
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-12-19
fin : 2025-12-21
Date(s) :
2025-12-19
Ouverture le 19/12 soir avec un concert rock au Bistrot
les 20 et 21/12 animations musicales chalets avec exposants sur la place et dans la salle des fêtes
Ouverture le 19/12 soir avec un concert rock au Bistrot
les 20 et 21/12 animations musicales chalets avec exposants sur la place et dans la salle des fêtes .
Mons-Boubert 80210 Somme Hauts-de-France tourisme@ca-baiedesomme.fr
English :
Opening on 12/19 evening with a rock concert at the Bistrot
20 and 21/12: musical entertainment in chalets with exhibitors on the square and in the village hall
German :
Eröffnung am 19.12. abends mit einem Rockkonzert im Bistrot
20. und 21.12.: Musikalische Unterhaltung Chalets mit Ausstellern auf dem Platz und in der Festhalle
Italiano :
Apertura il 19/12 sera con un concerto rock al Bistrot
20 e 21/12: intrattenimento musicale negli chalet con espositori in piazza e nella sala del villaggio
Espanol :
Inauguración el 19/12 por la noche con un concierto de rock en el Bistrot
20 y 21/12: animación musical en los chalets con expositores en la plaza y la sala del pueblo
L’événement Marché de Noël de Mons Boubert Mons-Boubert a été mis à jour le 2025-09-26 par OT DE LA BAIE DE SOMME