Marché de Noël de Soyaux Espace Matisse Soyaux
Espace Matisse 196 avenue du Général de Gaulle Soyaux Charente
Début : 2025-12-06 09:00:00
fin : 2025-12-07 19:00:00
2025-12-06
Plongez dans l’ambiance féerique des fêtes avec un marché alliant gourmandise et créations artisanales.
English :
Immerse yourself in the magical atmosphere of the festive season with a market combining gourmet delights and handcrafted creations.
German :
Tauchen Sie mit einem Markt, der Leckereien und handwerkliche Kreationen vereint, in die märchenhafte Atmosphäre der Feiertage ein.
Italiano :
Immergetevi nella magica atmosfera delle feste con un mercato che combina delizie gastronomiche e creazioni artigianali.
Espanol :
Sumérjase en el ambiente mágico de las fiestas con un mercado que combina delicias gourmet y creaciones artesanales.
L’événement Marché de Noël de Soyaux Soyaux a été mis à jour le 2025-10-24 par Office de Tourisme du Pays d’Angoulême