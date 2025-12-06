Marché de Noël de Soyaux Espace Matisse Soyaux

Marché de Noël de Soyaux

Espace Matisse 196 avenue du Général de Gaulle Soyaux Charente

Début : 2025-12-06 09:00:00

fin : 2025-12-07 19:00:00

2025-12-06

Plongez dans l’ambiance féerique des fêtes avec un marché alliant gourmandise et créations artisanales.

English :

Immerse yourself in the magical atmosphere of the festive season with a market combining gourmet delights and handcrafted creations.

German :

Tauchen Sie mit einem Markt, der Leckereien und handwerkliche Kreationen vereint, in die märchenhafte Atmosphäre der Feiertage ein.

Italiano :

Immergetevi nella magica atmosfera delle feste con un mercato che combina delizie gastronomiche e creazioni artigianali.

Espanol :

Sumérjase en el ambiente mágico de las fiestas con un mercado que combina delicias gourmet y creaciones artesanales.

L’événement Marché de Noël de Soyaux Soyaux a été mis à jour le 2025-10-24 par Office de Tourisme du Pays d’Angoulême