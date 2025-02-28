Marché de Noël de Thilay Thilay

Marché de Noël de Thilay

Il aura lieu sur la place ainsi qu’à la salle des fêtes de Thilay. De nombreux exposants seront présents durant cette journée artisanat, décoration, idées cadeaux, produits gourmands, vin chaud, gaufres. De nombreuses animations seront prévues ainsi qu’un feu d’artifice pour clôturer cette journée. Programme De 10h à 12h Contes par les conteurs des villes et des champs De 14h à 17h Sculpture de ballons, bulles enchantée et maquillage Et à 18h Feu d’artifice offert par la Mairie de Thilay. Toute la journée Buvette et petite restauration, ateliers créatifs, photos avec le père Noël. Pour les exposants qui souhaitent être présents, veuillez trouver les coordonnées de l’association ci-dessous Téléphone: 06.28.35.55.04 Par Messenger sur la page Facebook APETHILAY Par mail ape.thilay@gmail.com

English :

It will take place on the square and in the Thilay village hall. Numerous exhibitors will be present throughout the day: crafts, decorations, gift ideas, gourmet products, mulled wine and waffles. There will also be plenty of entertainment and a fireworks display to round off the day. Program: 10am to 12pm: Storytelling by storytellers from town and country 2pm to 5pm: Balloon sculpture, enchanted bubbles and face painting 6pm: Fireworks courtesy of Thilay Town Hall. All day long: refreshments and snacks, creative workshops, photos with Santa Claus. For exhibitors wishing to attend, please find the association’s contact details below: Phone: 06.28.35.55.04 By Messenger on Facebook page: APETHILAY By e-mail: ape.thilay@gmail.com

German :

Er findet auf dem Platz sowie in der Festhalle von Thilay statt. Zahlreiche Aussteller werden an diesem Tag vertreten sein: Kunsthandwerk, Dekoration, Geschenkideen, Feinschmeckerprodukte, Glühwein, Waffeln. Es sind zahlreiche Animationen sowie ein Feuerwerk zum Abschluss des Tages vorgesehen. Programm: Von 10 bis 12 Uhr: Märchen von den Erzählern der Städte und Felder Von 14 bis 17 Uhr: Ballonskulptur, verzauberte Seifenblasen und Schminken Und um 18 Uhr: Feuerwerk, das vom Bürgermeisteramt von Thilay angeboten wird. Den ganzen Tag über: Getränke und kleine Snacks, kreative Workshops, Fotos mit dem Weihnachtsmann. Für Aussteller, die an der Veranstaltung teilnehmen möchten, finden Sie die Kontaktdaten des Vereins unten: Telefon: 06.28.35.55.04 Per Messenger auf der Facebook-Seite: APETHILAY Per E-Mail: ape.thilay@gmail.com

Italiano :

Si svolgerà nella piazza e nella sala del villaggio di Thilay. Per tutta la giornata saranno presenti numerosi espositori, tra cui artigianato, decorazioni, idee regalo, prodotti gastronomici, vin brulé e waffle. Non mancherà l’intrattenimento e uno spettacolo pirotecnico per concludere la giornata. Programma: dalle 10 alle 12: narrazione di storie da parte di cantastorie della città e del paese dalle 14 alle 17: sculture di palloncini, bolle incantate e face painting dalle 18: fuochi d’artificio per gentile concessione del Comune di Thilay. Per tutto il giorno: rinfreschi e merende, laboratori creativi, foto con Babbo Natale. Per gli espositori che desiderano partecipare, i contatti dell’associazione sono riportati di seguito: Telefono: 06.28.35.55.04 Tramite Messenger sulla pagina Facebook: APETHILAY Tramite e-mail: ape.thilay@gmail.com

Espanol :

Tendrá lugar en la plaza y el salón del pueblo de Thilay. Durante todo el día habrá numerosos expositores de artesanía, decoración, regalos, productos gourmet, vino caliente y gofres. La jornada se completará con numerosas animaciones y fuegos artificiales. Programa: De 10:00 a 12:00: Cuentacuentos a cargo de cuentacuentos de la ciudad y del campo De 14:00 a 17:00: Globoflexia, burbujas encantadas y pintacaras 18:00: Fuegos artificiales por cortesía del Ayuntamiento de Thilay. Durante todo el día: refrescos y aperitivos, talleres creativos, fotos con Papá Noel. Para los expositores que deseen asistir, a continuación se indican los datos de contacto de la asociación: Teléfono: 06.28.35.55.04 Por Messenger en la página de Facebook: APETHILAY Por correo electrónico: ape.thilay@gmail.com

