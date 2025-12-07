Marché de Noël de Vorey sur Arzon Vorey

Marché de Noël de Vorey sur Arzon

Place des Moulettes Vorey Haute-Loire

Début : 2025-12-07 09:00:00

fin : 2025-12-07

Date(s) :

2025-12-07

Exposants et associations seront présents dès le matin avec le traditionnel marché dominical et de nombreux commerces ouverts.

Des animations offertes par la municipalité, seront également au programme.

Place des Moulettes Vorey 43800 Haute-Loire Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 71 03 40 39

English :

Exhibitors and associations will be present from the morning, with the traditional Sunday market and many shops open.

There will also be entertainment provided by the municipality.

German :

Aussteller und Vereine werden bereits am Morgen mit dem traditionellen Sonntagsmarkt und zahlreichen geöffneten Geschäften präsent sein.

Die Stadtverwaltung bietet außerdem ein Unterhaltungsprogramm an.

Italiano :

Espositori e associazioni saranno presenti fin dal mattino, con il tradizionale mercato domenicale e molti negozi aperti.

Non mancherà l’intrattenimento a cura del Comune.

Espanol :

Expositores y asociaciones estarán presentes desde por la mañana, con el tradicional mercado dominical y numerosos comercios abiertos.

También habrá animación a cargo del ayuntamiento.

