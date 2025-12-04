MARCHE DE NOËL DES PROFESSIONNELS DE POMEROLS Pomérols

MARCHE DE NOËL DES PROFESSIONNELS DE POMEROLS

Les 13 et 14 décembre 2025 au Complexe Sportif et Culturel de Marche Gay, venez partager avec nous l’ambiance festive de notre Marché de Noël !

Venez admirer les nombreux stands de professionnels, artisans d’art, produits de beauté, créateurs de bijoux, produits du terroir et décorations de Noël….

Complexe de Marche Gay

Entrée libre de 9h à 18h Accès PMR Restauration

Nombreux exposants, artisanat, produits du terroir, animation.

Arrivée du Père Noël dimanche à 11h, distribution de friandises aux enfants.

Pendant les deux jours, maquillage gratuit pour les enfants offert par la municipalité.

Avec la participation de Los Déglingos et les Gazelles de Florensac.

Avenue des Oliviers Pomérols 34810 Hérault Occitanie +33 4 67 77 03 32 accueil@ville-pomerols.fr

