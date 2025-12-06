Marché de Noël d’Ingersheim Ingersheim
Marché de Noël d’Ingersheim Ingersheim samedi 6 décembre 2025.
Marché de Noël d’Ingersheim
14 rue Jeanne D’Arc Ingersheim Haut-Rhin
Début : Dimanche 2025-12-06 11:00:00
fin : 2025-12-07 19:00:00
2025-12-06 2025-12-07
Nombreux stands de produits artisanaux. Restauration le samedi soir et le dimanche midi.
Marché avec nombreux stands de produits artisanaux.
Samedi soir, animation musicale.
Petite restauration proposée les 2 jours.
14 rue Jeanne D’Arc Ingersheim 68040 Haut-Rhin Grand Est +33 6 87 41 30 93 michel.erdinger@calixo.net
English :
Numerous craft stands. Catering on Saturday evening and Sunday lunchtime.
German :
Zahlreiche Stände mit handwerklichen Produkten. Restauration am Samstagabend und Sonntagmittag.
Italiano :
Numerose bancarelle di prodotti artigianali. Ristorazione il sabato sera e la domenica a pranzo.
Espanol :
Numerosos puestos de venta de productos artesanales. Catering el sábado por la noche y el domingo al mediodía.
