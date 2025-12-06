Marché de Noël d’Ingersheim Ingersheim

Marché de Noël d’Ingersheim Ingersheim samedi 6 décembre 2025.

Marché de Noël d’Ingersheim

14 rue Jeanne D’Arc Ingersheim Haut-Rhin

Tarif : – – EUR

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : Dimanche 2025-12-06 11:00:00
fin : 2025-12-07 19:00:00

Date(s) :
2025-12-06 2025-12-07

Nombreux stands de produits artisanaux. Restauration le samedi soir et le dimanche midi.
Marché avec nombreux stands de produits artisanaux.

Samedi soir, animation musicale.

Petite restauration proposée les 2 jours.

.   .

14 rue Jeanne D’Arc Ingersheim 68040 Haut-Rhin Grand Est +33 6 87 41 30 93  michel.erdinger@calixo.net

English :

Numerous craft stands. Catering on Saturday evening and Sunday lunchtime.

German :

Zahlreiche Stände mit handwerklichen Produkten. Restauration am Samstagabend und Sonntagmittag.

Italiano :

Numerose bancarelle di prodotti artigianali. Ristorazione il sabato sera e la domenica a pranzo.

Espanol :

Numerosos puestos de venta de productos artesanales. Catering el sábado por la noche y el domingo al mediodía.

L’événement Marché de Noël d’Ingersheim Ingersheim a été mis à jour le 2025-09-12 par Office de tourisme de Colmar