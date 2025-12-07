MARCHÉ DE NOËL DU CHÂTEAU CAPITOUL Narbonne
Route de Gruissan Narbonne Aude
Début : 2025-12-07 10:30:00
fin : 2025-12-07 18:00:00
2025-12-07
Au programme
– Rencontre avec le Père Noël
– Artisans locaux
– Stands sucrés & salés
– Ambiance musicale
– Dégustation et vente de vin
– Ateliers créatifs pour les enfants
– Balades à poney
– Tombola avec de belles surprises
English :
On the program:
– Meet Santa Claus
– Local crafts
– Sweet and savoury stalls
– Musical atmosphere
– Wine tasting and sales
– Creative workshops for children
– Pony rides
– Tombola with great surprises
German :
Auf dem Programm stehen:
– Treffen mit dem Weihnachtsmann
– Lokale Kunsthandwerker
– Süße & salzige Stände
– Musikalische Umrahmung
– Weinverkostung und -verkauf
– Kreative Workshops für Kinder
– Ausritte auf Ponys
– Tombola mit tollen Überraschungen
Italiano :
In programma:
– Incontro con Babbo Natale
– Artigianato locale
– Bancarelle di dolci e salati
– Atmosfera musicale
– Degustazione e vendita di vini
– Laboratori creativi per bambini
– Giri sul pony
– Tombola con grandi sorprese
Espanol :
En el programa:
– Conoce a Papá Noel
– Artesanía local
– Puestos dulces y salados
– Ambiente musical
– Degustación y venta de vinos
– Talleres creativos para niños
– Paseos en poni
– Tómbola con grandes sorpresas
