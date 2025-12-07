MARCHÉ DE NOËL DU CHÂTEAU CAPITOUL Narbonne

MARCHÉ DE NOËL DU CHÂTEAU CAPITOUL

Route de Gruissan Narbonne Aude

Début : 2025-12-07 10:30:00

fin : 2025-12-07 18:00:00

Date(s) :

2025-12-07

Au programme

– Rencontre avec le Père Noël

– Artisans locaux

– Stands sucrés & salés

– Ambiance musicale

– Dégustation et vente de vin

– Ateliers créatifs pour les enfants

– Balades à poney

– Tombola avec de belles surprises

Route de Gruissan Narbonne 11100 Aude Occitanie

English :

On the program:

– Meet Santa Claus

– Local crafts

– Sweet and savoury stalls

– Musical atmosphere

– Wine tasting and sales

– Creative workshops for children

– Pony rides

– Tombola with great surprises

German :

Auf dem Programm stehen:

– Treffen mit dem Weihnachtsmann

– Lokale Kunsthandwerker

– Süße & salzige Stände

– Musikalische Umrahmung

– Weinverkostung und -verkauf

– Kreative Workshops für Kinder

– Ausritte auf Ponys

– Tombola mit tollen Überraschungen

Italiano :

In programma:

– Incontro con Babbo Natale

– Artigianato locale

– Bancarelle di dolci e salati

– Atmosfera musicale

– Degustazione e vendita di vini

– Laboratori creativi per bambini

– Giri sul pony

– Tombola con grandi sorprese

Espanol :

En el programa:

– Conoce a Papá Noel

– Artesanía local

– Puestos dulces y salados

– Ambiente musical

– Degustación y venta de vinos

– Talleres creativos para niños

– Paseos en poni

– Tómbola con grandes sorpresas

