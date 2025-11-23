MARCHÉ DE NOËL DU FOYER DE PLAISANCE Saint-Geniès-de-Varensal

MARCHÉ DE NOËL DU FOYER DE PLAISANCE

2 Carreau de la Mine Saint-Geniès-de-Varensal Hérault

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-12-21

fin : 2025-12-21

Date(s) :

2025-12-21

Le Foyer Rural de Plaisance vous convie à l’illumination du sapin de Noël, pour marquer le coup d’envoi des fêtes de fins d’année.

le vendredi 5 décembre à 18h

Info au 04 67 23 69 04

2 Carreau de la Mine Saint-Geniès-de-Varensal 34610 Hérault Occitanie +33 4 67 23 69 04

English :

The Foyer Rural de Plaisance invites you to the Christmas tree lighting, to mark the start of the festive season.

friday, December 5 at 6pm

Info on 04 67 23 69 04

German :

Das Foyer Rural de Plaisance lädt Sie zur Beleuchtung des Weihnachtsbaums ein, um den Startschuss für die Weihnachtszeit zu geben.

am Freitag, den 5. Dezember um 18 Uhr

Infos unter 04 67 23 69 04

Italiano :

Il Foyer Rural de Plaisance vi invita all’accensione dell’albero di Natale per celebrare l’inizio delle festività.

venerdì 5 dicembre alle 18:00

Info al numero 04 67 23 69 04

Espanol :

El Foyer Rural de Plaisance le invita al encendido del árbol de Navidad para marcar el inicio de la temporada festiva.

viernes 5 de diciembre a las 18.00 h

Información en el 04 67 23 69 04

