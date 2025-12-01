MARCHÉ DE NOËL DU HANGAR BLANC Carcassonne

MARCHÉ DE NOËL DU HANGAR BLANC

10 rue Pierre Germain Carcassonne Aude

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-12-14 10:00:00

fin : 2025-12-14 19:00:00

Date(s) :

2025-12-14

Le Hangar Blanc accueille la première édition de son Marché de Noël, du jeudi 11 au dimanche 14 décembre 2025. Un rendez-vous hivernal dédié à la création, à l’artisanat et aux savoir-faire locaux. Artistes, artisans, créateurs et producteurs seront présents pour proposer leurs réalisations dans une ambiance chaleureuse et conviviale.

C’est l’occasion parfaite pour échanger avec les exposants, trouver des cadeaux uniques, découvrir des produits locaux ou simplement profiter de l’atmosphère du Hangar Blanc.

Du jeudi 11 au dimanche 14 décembre 2025

• Jeudi et vendredi 17h00 21h00 (marché du soir)

• Samedi 10h00 22h00 (journée et nocturne)

• Dimanche 10h00 19h00

Des stands de restauration seront présents bar à vins ,food truck.

.

10 rue Pierre Germain Carcassonne 11000 Aude Occitanie info@hangarblanc.com

English :

Le Hangar Blanc hosts the first edition of its Christmas Market, from Thursday December 11 to Sunday December 14, 2025. A winter event dedicated to creativity, craftsmanship and local know-how. Artists, craftspeople, designers and producers will be on hand to present their creations in a warm and friendly atmosphere.

It’s the perfect opportunity to chat with exhibitors, find unique gifts, discover local products or simply enjoy the Hangar Blanc atmosphere.

Thursday December 11 to Sunday December 14, 2025

? Thursday and Friday: 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm (evening market)

? Saturday: 10:00 am ? 10:00 pm (daytime and evening)

? Sunday: 10:00 am ? 19h00

Food and beverage stands: wine bar, food truck.

