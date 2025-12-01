Marché de Noël Entre-deux-Eaux
Marché de Noël Entre-deux-Eaux samedi 13 décembre 2025.
Marché de Noël
Entre-deux-Eaux Vosges
Tarif : – – EUR
0
Gratuit
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : Samedi Samedi 2025-12-13 14:00:00
fin : 2025-12-13 20:00:00
Date(s) :
2025-12-13
Artisanat local, spécialités gourmandes, animations pour enfants…
Passage du Père Noël de 16h à 18h
Magicien de 16h à 20h
Élection pull moche enfant 18h
Panier Garnis
Bal des fées à partir de 21hTout public
0 .
Entre-deux-Eaux 88650 Vosges Grand Est +33 3 29 50 02 70 mairie.entre-deux-eaux@wanadoo.fr
English :
Local crafts, gourmet specialities, children’s entertainment…
Santa Claus from 16h to 18h
Magician from 16h to 20h
Ugly sweater election 18h
Shopping basket
Fairy ball from 9pm
L’événement Marché de Noël Entre-deux-Eaux a été mis à jour le 2025-12-02 par OT SAINT DIE DES VOSGES