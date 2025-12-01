Marché de Noël

Entre-deux-Eaux Vosges

Tarif : – – EUR

0

Gratuit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Samedi Samedi 2025-12-13 14:00:00

fin : 2025-12-13 20:00:00

Date(s) :

2025-12-13

Artisanat local, spécialités gourmandes, animations pour enfants…

Passage du Père Noël de 16h à 18h

Magicien de 16h à 20h

Élection pull moche enfant 18h

Panier Garnis

Bal des fées à partir de 21hTout public

0 .

Entre-deux-Eaux 88650 Vosges Grand Est +33 3 29 50 02 70 mairie.entre-deux-eaux@wanadoo.fr

English :

Local crafts, gourmet specialities, children’s entertainment…

Santa Claus from 16h to 18h

Magician from 16h to 20h

Ugly sweater election 18h

Shopping basket

Fairy ball from 9pm

