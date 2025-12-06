Marché de Noël et d’artisanat d’art SAINT-SEVER-DE-RUSTAN Saint-Sever-de-Rustan

Marché de Noël et d’artisanat d’art

SAINT-SEVER-DE-RUSTAN Abbaye Saint-Sever-de-Rustan Hautes-Pyrénées

2025-12-06 10:00:00

2025-12-07 19:00:00

2025-12-06

Marché de Noël d’Artisanat d’Art 3ᵉ édition

L’Abbaye se transforme en grand Marché de Noël pour les fêtes de fin d’année !

De nombreux artisan·es et créateur·rices d’art vous attendent, idéal pour préparer de beaux cadeaux !

Au programme

– Stands et démonstrations

– Animations variées (dévoilées prochainement…)

– Restauration et buvette assurées par le Bistrot de l’Arros

À la tombée de la nuit, l’Abbaye s’illuminera pour vous plonger dans l’univers magique de Noël. ✨

Des surprises arrivent très vite…

Venez profiter de l’ambiance chaleureuse de l’Abbaye, savourer une crêpe, un chocolat ou un vin chaud, et découvrir toutes les animations prévues pour ce week-end festif.

SAINT-SEVER-DE-RUSTAN Abbaye Saint-Sever-de-Rustan 65140 Hautes-Pyrénées Occitanie +33 6 33 24 21 33 veronique.dubuc@groupe-sos.org

English :

? Arts and Crafts Christmas Market ? 3? edition

The Abbey is transformed into a huge Christmas Market for the festive season!

Numerous artisans and creators await you, ideal for preparing beautiful gifts!

On the program

– Stalls and demonstrations

– Varied entertainment (to be announced soon?)

– Catering and refreshments provided by Bistrot de l?Arros

As night falls, the Abbey will be lit up to plunge you into the magical world of Christmas?

Surprises are just around the corner?

Come and enjoy the warm atmosphere of the Abbey, savor a crêpe, chocolate or mulled wine, and discover all the activities planned for this festive weekend.

