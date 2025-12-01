Marché de noël Fameck

Marché de noël

Parc municipal Fameck Moselle

Tarif : – – EUR

0

Gratuit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Dimanche Dimanche 2025-12-14 14:00:00

fin : 2025-12-14 18:00:00

Date(s) :

2025-12-14

Cette année, le parc municipal devant la mairie se transforme en véritable village enchanté pour une après-midi pleine de féerie et d’animations. Entre l’arrivée chantée du Père Noël, les déambulations lumineuses “Les lumières boréales” et un grand spectacle de feu pour clôturer la journée, petits et grands vivront un moment inoubliable.

Tout l’après-midi, profitez également d’une patinoire en plein air, de photos avec le Père Noël, d’un tour en petit bus dans le parc et d’un marché de Noël réunissant une vingtaine d’exposants. Buvette et douceurs sucrées seront au rendez-vous pour combler les plus gourmands.Tout public

0 .

Parc municipal Fameck 57290 Moselle Grand Est +33 3 82 88 22 22 mairie@ville-fameck.fr

English :

This year, the municipal park in front of the town hall is transformed into an enchanted village for an afternoon of enchantment and entertainment. From the arrival of Santa Claus in song, to the Boreal Lights light displays, and a grand fireworks show to round off the day, young and old alike will enjoy an unforgettable experience.

Throughout the afternoon, enjoy an open-air skating rink, photos with Santa, a tour of the park in a small bus, and a Christmas market featuring some twenty exhibitors. Refreshment stands and sweet treats will be on hand to satisfy even the most demanding palates.

