Marché de Noël Fumay

Marché de Noël

Place Aristide Briand Fumay Ardennes

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-12-20

fin : 2025-12-21

Date(s) :

2025-12-20

Venez déambuler dans le Marché de Noël… Samedi 20 décembre de 11h à 21h. Dimanche 21 décembre de 10h à 18h. Nombreuses animations… Patinoire Vente de produits artisanaux Promenade en poney Visite du Père Noël Animation musicale. Buvette & restauration sur place. Alors retenez bien la date… et venez vous plonger dans l’ambiance de Noël !

.

Place Aristide Briand Fumay 08170 Ardennes Grand Est +33 3 24 41 10 34 gilleshermant.60@gmail.com

English :

Come and stroll through the Christmas Market… Saturday, December 20, 11am to 9pm. Sunday December 21 from 10am to 6pm. Lots of entertainment… Ice rink Sale of handicrafts Pony rides Santa Claus visit Musical entertainment. Refreshments & food on site. So save the date… and come and immerse yourself in the Christmas atmosphere!

German :

Schlendern Sie über den Weihnachtsmarkt… Samstag, 20. Dezember von 11:00 bis 21:00 Uhr. Sonntag, 21. Dezember von 10 bis 18 Uhr. Zahlreiche Animationen … Eislaufbahn Verkauf von handwerklichen Produkten Ponyreiten Besuch des Weihnachtsmanns Musikalische Unterhaltung. Getränke und Speisen vor Ort. Merken Sie sich also das Datum vor… und tauchen Sie ein in die Weihnachtsstimmung!

Italiano :

Venite a passeggiare nel mercatino di Natale… Sabato 20 dicembre dalle 11.00 alle 21.00. Domenica 21 dicembre dalle 10.00 alle 18.00. Tanti intrattenimenti… Pista di pattinaggio sul ghiaccio Vendita di prodotti artigianali Giri sui pony Visita di Babbo Natale Intrattenimento musicale. Rinfreschi e cibo in loco. Quindi segnatevi la data… e venite a immergervi nello spirito natalizio!

Espanol :

Venga a pasear por el Mercado de Navidad… Sábado 20 de diciembre de 11.00 a 21.00 h. Domingo 21 de diciembre de 10.00 a 18.00 h. Muchas animaciones… Pista de hielo Venta de productos artesanales Paseos en poni Visita de Papá Noel Animación musical. Refrescos y comida in situ. Anote la fecha… ¡y venga a contagiarse del espíritu navideño!

L’événement Marché de Noël Fumay a été mis à jour le 2025-10-29 par Ardennes Tourisme