Marché de Noël Homécourt

Marché de Noël

Place Leclerc Homécourt Meurthe-et-Moselle

Tarif : – – EUR

0

Gratuit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Dimanche Samedi 2025-12-13 11:00:00

fin : 2025-12-14 18:00:00

Date(s) :

2025-12-13 2025-12-14

Venez plonger dans la magie des fêtes les 13 et 14 décembre 2025

Au programme Ambiance féérique, douceurs gourmandes, idées cadeaux et animations pour toute la famille

– 40 artisans et commerçants

– Exposition Lego, Maison du Père Noël, calèche, Nina Jack et Caval’BallonsTout public

Place Leclerc Homécourt 54310 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est +33 3 82 47 15 30

English :

Come and immerse yourself in the magic of the festive season on December 13 and 14, 2025

On the program: a magical atmosphere, gourmet treats, gift ideas and entertainment for all the family

– 40 craftsmen and retailers

– Lego exhibition, Santa’s House, horse-drawn carriage, Nina Jack and Caval?Ballons

