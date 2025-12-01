Marché de Noël Homécourt
Marché de Noël Homécourt samedi 13 décembre 2025.
Marché de Noël
Place Leclerc Homécourt Meurthe-et-Moselle
Gratuit
0
Gratuit
Début : Dimanche Samedi 2025-12-13 11:00:00
fin : 2025-12-14 18:00:00
2025-12-13 2025-12-14
Venez plonger dans la magie des fêtes les 13 et 14 décembre 2025
Au programme Ambiance féérique, douceurs gourmandes, idées cadeaux et animations pour toute la famille
– 40 artisans et commerçants
– Exposition Lego, Maison du Père Noël, calèche, Nina Jack et Caval’BallonsTout public
Place Leclerc Homécourt 54310 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est +33 3 82 47 15 30
English :
Come and immerse yourself in the magic of the festive season on December 13 and 14, 2025
On the program: a magical atmosphere, gourmet treats, gift ideas and entertainment for all the family
– 40 craftsmen and retailers
– Lego exhibition, Santa’s House, horse-drawn carriage, Nina Jack and Caval?Ballons
