Marché de Noël + initiation Handi Pelote Iholdy

Marché de Noël + initiation Handi Pelote
Trinquet Iholdy Pyrénées-Atlantiques
Marché de Noël à Iholdy au profit de l’association Le Papa Tétra ! Au programme
A partir de 10h, de nombreux exposants seront présents artisans, créateurs, producteurs locaux, tombola…
De nombreuses animations pour enfants dès 10h, Conte les récits et mythes du Pays Basque , arrivée du père Noël à 11h45 avec distribution de bonbons, puis à partir de 12h maquillage, ateliers créatifs. 15h Photos avec le Père Noël.
– 10h-17h Initiation Handi Pelote
– 12h Talos, frites, buvette
– 17h30 Partie de Handi Pelote
– 18h15 Partie de Pelote pleine féminine de Denek Bat
– 18h-22h Burger avec Mutturfin. .
Trinquet Iholdy 64640 Pyrénées-Atlantiques Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 59 37 61 99 lepapatetra@gmail.com
