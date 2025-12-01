Unidivers UNITÉ ET DIVERSITÉ !

MARCHÉ DE NOËL Juzet-de-Luchon

MARCHÉ DE NOËL Juzet-de-Luchon dimanche 14 décembre 2025.

MARCHÉ DE NOËL

SALLE DES FETES Juzet-de-Luchon Haute-Garonne

Tarif : – –

Début : 2025-12-14 11:00:00
fin : 2025-12-14 19:00:00
Début : 2025-12-14 11:00:00
fin : 2025-12-14 19:00:00

Date(s) :
2025-12-14

Convivialité et gourmandises ! Animations, artisanat, produits locaux locaux & vin chaud.
Réservation des exposants au 05.61.79.35.42 ou 07.84.81.37.60.
Proposé par l’amicale Juzetoise.   .

SALLE DES FETES Juzet-de-Luchon 31110 Haute-Garonne Occitanie   amicalejuzetoise31@gmail.com

English :

Fun and treats! Entertainment, crafts, local produce & mulled wine.

German :

Geselligkeit und Leckereien! Animationen, Kunsthandwerk, lokale Produkte & Glühwein.

Italiano :

Cibo e divertimento! Intrattenimento, artigianato, prodotti locali e vin brulé.

Espanol :

Comida y diversión Entretenimiento, artesanía, productos locales y vino caliente.

