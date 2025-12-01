MARCHÉ DE NOËL Juzet-de-Luchon
MARCHÉ DE NOËL Juzet-de-Luchon dimanche 14 décembre 2025.
MARCHÉ DE NOËL
SALLE DES FETES Juzet-de-Luchon Haute-Garonne
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-12-14 11:00:00
fin : 2025-12-14 19:00:00
Date(s) :
2025-12-14
Convivialité et gourmandises ! Animations, artisanat, produits locaux locaux & vin chaud.
Réservation des exposants au 05.61.79.35.42 ou 07.84.81.37.60.
Proposé par l’amicale Juzetoise. .
SALLE DES FETES Juzet-de-Luchon 31110 Haute-Garonne Occitanie amicalejuzetoise31@gmail.com
English :
Fun and treats! Entertainment, crafts, local produce & mulled wine.
German :
Geselligkeit und Leckereien! Animationen, Kunsthandwerk, lokale Produkte & Glühwein.
Italiano :
Cibo e divertimento! Intrattenimento, artigianato, prodotti locali e vin brulé.
Espanol :
Comida y diversión Entretenimiento, artesanía, productos locales y vino caliente.
L’événement MARCHÉ DE NOËL Juzet-de-Luchon a été mis à jour le 2025-11-07 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE