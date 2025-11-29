Marché de Noël La Chapelle-d’Angillon
Marché de Noël La Chapelle-d’Angillon samedi 29 novembre 2025.
Marché de Noël
La Chapelle-d’Angillon Cher
Début : 2025-11-29 19:00:00
fin : 2025-11-29
2025-11-29
Association Tourisme et Culture organise un marché de Noël et des animations à la salle des fêtes du village.
Au programme
– Marché de Noël
– Concours de dessin
– Ballades en calèche le samedi
– Tombola
– Ateliers ludiques
– Spectacles
– Ambiance médiévale
– Jeux
– Boite aux lettres du Père Noël
– Restauration .
La Chapelle-d’Angillon 18380 Cher Centre-Val de Loire +33 6 72 18 47 14 atcangillon@gmail.com
English :
Association Tourisme et Culture organizes a Christmas market and entertainment in the village of La Chapelle-d’Angillon
German :
Association Tourisme et Culture organisiert einen Weihnachtsmarkt und Veranstaltungen im Dorf La Chapelle-d’Angillon
Italiano :
L’associazione Tourisme et Culture organizza un mercatino di Natale e un’animazione nel villaggio di La Chapelle-d’Angillon
Espanol :
La Association Tourisme et Culture organiza un mercado navideño y animaciones en el pueblo de La Chapelle-d’Angillon
