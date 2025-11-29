Marché de Noël

La Chapelle-d’Angillon Cher

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-11-29 19:00:00

fin : 2025-11-29

Date(s) :

2025-11-29

Association Tourisme et Culture organise un marché de Noël et des animations à la salle des fêtes du village.

Au programme

– Marché de Noël

– Concours de dessin

– Ballades en calèche le samedi

– Tombola

– Ateliers ludiques

– Spectacles

– Ambiance médiévale

– Jeux

– Boite aux lettres du Père Noël

– Restauration .

La Chapelle-d’Angillon 18380 Cher Centre-Val de Loire +33 6 72 18 47 14 atcangillon@gmail.com

English :

Association Tourisme et Culture organizes a Christmas market and entertainment in the village of La Chapelle-d’Angillon

German :

Association Tourisme et Culture organisiert einen Weihnachtsmarkt und Veranstaltungen im Dorf La Chapelle-d’Angillon

Italiano :

L’associazione Tourisme et Culture organizza un mercatino di Natale e un’animazione nel villaggio di La Chapelle-d’Angillon

Espanol :

La Association Tourisme et Culture organiza un mercado navideño y animaciones en el pueblo de La Chapelle-d’Angillon

L’événement Marché de Noël La Chapelle-d’Angillon a été mis à jour le 2025-11-03 par OT SAULDRE ET SOLOGNE