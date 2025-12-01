Marché de Noël La Ferté Macé
Marché de Noël La Ferté Macé mercredi 17 décembre 2025.
Marché de Noël
centre-ville La Ferté Macé Orne
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-12-17 14:00:00
fin : 2025-12-17 20:00:00
Date(s) :
2025-12-17
Marché de Noël avec environ 70 exposants (produits du terroir, articles, cadeaux…)
de nombreuses animations pendant le marché ! .
centre-ville La Ferté Macé 61600 Orne Normandie +33 2 33 37 10 97 ucia.lafertemace@orange.fr
English : Marché de Noël
German :
Italiano :
Espanol :
L’événement Marché de Noël La Ferté Macé a été mis à jour le 2025-10-13 par Flers agglo