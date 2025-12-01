Unidivers UNITÉ ET DIVERSITÉ !

Marché de Noël La Ferté Macé

Marché de Noël La Ferté Macé mercredi 17 décembre 2025.

Marché de Noël

centre-ville La Ferté Macé Orne

Début : 2025-12-17 14:00:00
fin : 2025-12-17 20:00:00

2025-12-17

Marché de Noël avec environ 70 exposants (produits du terroir, articles, cadeaux…)
de nombreuses animations pendant le marché !   .

centre-ville La Ferté Macé 61600 Orne Normandie +33 2 33 37 10 97  ucia.lafertemace@orange.fr

