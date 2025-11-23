Marché de Noël

La Selle-en-Hermoy Loiret

Tarif : – – EUR

Gratuit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-11-23 09:30:00

fin : 2025-11-23 18:00:00

Date(s) :

2025-11-23

Le comité des fêtes de la Selle-en-Hermoy et de

Thorailles organisent un marché de Noël artisanal

et gourmand ! Restauration sur place le midi.

Le comité des fêtes de la Selle-en-Hermoy et de

Thorailles organisent un marché de Noël artisanal

et gourmand ! Restauration sur place le midi. .

La Selle-en-Hermoy 45210 Loiret Centre-Val de Loire +33 2 38 92 10 04

English :

The Comité des fêtes of La Selle-en-Hermoy and

Thorailles are organizing a Christmas craft market

and gourmet Christmas market! Catering on site at lunchtime.

German :

Das Festkomitee von La Selle-en-Hermoy und von

Thorailles organisieren einen kunsthandwerklichen Weihnachtsmarkt

und Feinschmeckermarkt statt! Restauration vor Ort am Mittag.

Italiano :

Il comitato delle feste di La Selle-en-Hermoy e di

Thorailles organizzano un mercatino natalizio di artigianato

e un mercatino di Natale gastronomico! Ristorazione in loco all’ora di pranzo.

Espanol :

El comité de fiestas de La Selle-en-Hermoy y

Thorailles organizan un mercado navideño de artesanía

y un mercado gastronómico navideño Restauración in situ al mediodía.

L’événement Marché de Noël La Selle-en-Hermoy a été mis à jour le 2025-11-06 par OT 3CBO