Marché de Noël La Selle-en-Hermoy
Marché de Noël La Selle-en-Hermoy dimanche 23 novembre 2025.
Marché de Noël
La Selle-en-Hermoy Loiret
Début : 2025-11-23 09:30:00
fin : 2025-11-23 18:00:00
2025-11-23
Le comité des fêtes de la Selle-en-Hermoy et de
Thorailles organisent un marché de Noël artisanal
et gourmand ! Restauration sur place le midi.
La Selle-en-Hermoy 45210 Loiret Centre-Val de Loire +33 2 38 92 10 04
English :
The Comité des fêtes of La Selle-en-Hermoy and
Thorailles are organizing a Christmas craft market
and gourmet Christmas market! Catering on site at lunchtime.
German :
Das Festkomitee von La Selle-en-Hermoy und von
Thorailles organisieren einen kunsthandwerklichen Weihnachtsmarkt
und Feinschmeckermarkt statt! Restauration vor Ort am Mittag.
Italiano :
Il comitato delle feste di La Selle-en-Hermoy e di
Thorailles organizzano un mercatino natalizio di artigianato
e un mercatino di Natale gastronomico! Ristorazione in loco all’ora di pranzo.
Espanol :
El comité de fiestas de La Selle-en-Hermoy y
Thorailles organizan un mercado navideño de artesanía
y un mercado gastronómico navideño Restauración in situ al mediodía.
