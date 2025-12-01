Marché de Noël

La Selle-sur-le-Bied Loiret

Tarif : – – EUR

Gratuit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-12-13 08:30:00

fin : 2025-12-13 18:00:00

Date(s) :

2025-12-13

Organisé par le Comité des fêtes du village, le marché de Noël réunira des stands d’artisanat, produits du terroir et exposants locaux. Le Père Noël viendra également y faire un tour dès 15h ! Crêpes, chocolats et vin chaud à volonté !

La Selle-sur-le-Bied 45210 Loiret Centre-Val de Loire +33 6 04 47 62 54

English :

Organized by the village?s Comité des fêtes, the Christmas market will feature craft stalls, local produce and local exhibitors. Santa Claus will also be on hand from 3pm! Pancakes, chocolates and mulled wine on offer!

German :

Der Weihnachtsmarkt wird vom Festkomitee des Dorfes organisiert und vereint Stände mit Kunsthandwerk, regionalen Produkten und lokalen Ausstellern. Ab 15 Uhr kommt auch der Weihnachtsmann vorbei! Crêpes, Schokolade und Glühwein nach Belieben!

Italiano :

Organizzato dal Comité des fêtes del villaggio, il mercatino di Natale sarà caratterizzato da bancarelle di artigianato artistico, prodotti locali ed espositori locali. Anche Babbo Natale si fermerà a partire dalle 15.00! Frittelle, cioccolatini e vin brulé in offerta!

Espanol :

Organizado por el Comité des fêtes del pueblo, el mercado navideño contará con puestos de artesanía, productos locales y expositores locales. Papá Noel también estará presente a partir de las 15:00 horas Se ofrecerán tortitas, bombones y vino caliente

