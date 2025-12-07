MARCHÉ DE NÖEL

SALLE DU BEDIAOU Labarthe-Rivière Haute-Garonne

Début : 2025-12-07 10:00:00

fin : 2025-12-07 18:00:00

2025-12-07

Plongez dans la magie de Noël ! Laissez vous tenter par des cadeaux artisanaux, des gourmandises réconfortantes et par l’esprit chaleureux de Noël !

L’association des parents d’élèves organise son marché de Noël nombreux exposants et créateurs locaux, vente de fleurs et de sapins, tirage au sort de la tombola. Sur place buvette et restauration. .

SALLE DU BEDIAOU Labarthe-Rivière 31800 Haute-Garonne Occitanie apelabartheriviere@yahoo.com

English :

Dive into the magic of Christmas! Let yourself be tempted by handcrafted gifts, comforting treats and the warm spirit of Christmas!

German :

Tauchen Sie ein in den Zauber von Weihnachten! Lassen Sie sich von handgefertigten Geschenken, herzerwärmenden Leckereien und dem warmen Geist der Weihnacht verführen!

Italiano :

Tuffatevi nella magia del Natale! Lasciatevi tentare da regali fatti a mano, da dolciumi e dal caldo spirito del Natale!

Espanol :

¡Sumérjase en la magia de la Navidad! Déjese tentar por los regalos artesanales, las delicias reconfortantes y el cálido espíritu de la Navidad

L’événement MARCHÉ DE NÖEL Labarthe-Rivière a été mis à jour le 2025-11-20 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE