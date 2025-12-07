MARCHE DE NOËL

Place de la Mairie Labouheyre Landes

Début : 2025-12-07

fin : 2025-12-07

2025-12-07

L’association culturelle de Labouheyre, en collaboration avec la Ville, organise son Marché de Noël, le dimanche 7 décembre, de 10h à 17h, place de la Mairie.

Nombreux exposants présents, animations manège enfantin, balade à poney, chants, folklore, photographe.

Le Père Noël sera là !

Place de la Mairie Labouheyre 40210 Landes Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 58 04 45 00 mairie@labouheyre.fr

English : MARCHE DE NOËL

Labouheyre’s cultural association, in collaboration with the town council, is organizing its Christmas Market on Sunday December 7, from 10am to 5pm, in Place de la Mairie.

Numerous exhibitors, entertainment: children’s merry-go-round, pony rides, singing, folklore, photographer.

Santa Claus will be there!

