Marché de Noël | Lacroix Saint-Ouen Lacroix-Saint-Ouen

72 Rue Carnot Lacroix-Saint-Ouen Oise

Début : 2025-11-29 10:00:00

fin : 2025-11-30 18:00:00

2025-11-29 2025-11-30

La magie de Noël revient en coeur de ville ! Déco, produits, bijoux, loisirs… de quoi passer un doux moment et chiner vos idées cadeaux. Boîte aux lettres du Père Noël.

Manifestation organisée au profit du Téléthon.

English :

The magic of Christmas returns to the heart of town! Decoration, products, jewelry, hobbies… all you need to spend a sweet moment and hunt for your gift ideas. Santa’s letterbox.

Event organized in aid of the Telethon.

German :

Der Weihnachtszauber kehrt ins Stadtzentrum zurück! Deko, Produkte, Schmuck, Freizeit… Hier können Sie einen süßen Moment verbringen und nach Geschenkideen stöbern. Briefkasten des Weihnachtsmanns.

Veranstaltung zugunsten des Telethon.

Italiano :

La magia del Natale torna nel cuore della città! Addobbi, prodotti, gioielli, hobby… tutto ciò che serve per trascorrere un periodo meraviglioso e trovare il regalo perfetto. La cassetta delle lettere di Babbo Natale.

Evento organizzato a favore di Telethon.

Espanol :

¡La magia de la Navidad vuelve al corazón de la ciudad! Decoraciones, productos, bisutería, pasatiempos… todo lo necesario para pasar unos días maravillosos y encontrar el regalo perfecto. El buzón de Papá Noel.

Evento organizado a beneficio del Teletón.

