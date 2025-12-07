MARCHÉ DE NOËL Lafitte-Vigordane

MARCHÉ DE NOËL

COMPLEXE ANIMATIONS LOCALES SALLE POLYVALENTE Lafitte-Vigordane Haute-Garonne

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-12-07 10:00:00

fin : 2025-12-07 18:00:00

Date(s) :

2025-12-07

Venez participer au marché de Noël de Lafitte-Vigordane dans une ambiance conviviale et familiale, il y en aura pour tous !

Un spectacle de Noël, la moufle dès 11h ( participation libre, au chapeau) des stands, du maquillage, le père Noël sera présent pour une photo souvenir, une balade en Rosalie, sans oublier le repas, une tartiflette maison cuisinée par l’association ô bons vivants et l’incroyable vin chaud d’Angeline! .

COMPLEXE ANIMATIONS LOCALES SALLE POLYVALENTE Lafitte-Vigordane 31390 Haute-Garonne Occitanie evslaparenthese@gmail.com

English :

Come and take part in the Lafitte-Vigordane Christmas market in a friendly, family atmosphere, with something for everyone!

