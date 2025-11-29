Marché de Noël Lalande-en-Son

Marché de Noël

16 Rue du Tour de ville Lalande-en-Son Oise

Gratuit

Gratuit

Date : 2025-11-29 à 2025-11-30

Début : 2025-11-29 14:00:00

fin : 2025-11-30 22:00:00

Date(s) :

2025-11-29

Noël arrive, venez prendre une photo avec le père Noël et admirez le travail des exposants gravures sur verre, produits locaux, chocolats et tant d’autres choses ! Buvette et restauration sur place avec une tartiflette le Samedi.

Gratuit

16 Rue du Tour de ville Lalande-en-Son 60590 Oise Hauts-de-France feteslalandeenson@gmail.com

English :

Christmas is coming, come and take a photo with Santa Claus and admire the work of the exhibitors: glass engravings, local products, chocolates and so much more! Refreshments and food on site, with a tartiflette on Saturday.

Free

German :

Weihnachten steht vor der Tür, machen Sie ein Foto mit dem Weihnachtsmann und bewundern Sie die Arbeit der Aussteller: Glasgravuren, lokale Produkte, Schokolade und so vieles mehr! Getränke und Speisen vor Ort mit einem Tartiflette am Samstag.

Kostenlos

Italiano :

Il Natale è alle porte, venite a fare una foto con Babbo Natale e ad ammirare i lavori degli espositori: incisioni su vetro, prodotti locali, cioccolatini e tanto altro! Ristoro e cibo in loco, con una tartiflette il sabato.

Gratuito

Espanol :

Se acerca la Navidad, venga a hacerse una foto con Papá Noel y a admirar el trabajo de los expositores: grabados en vidrio, productos locales, chocolates y ¡mucho más! Refrescos y comida in situ, con una tartiflette el sábado.

Gratis

