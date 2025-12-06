MARCHÉ DE NOËL Laurens
MARCHÉ DE NOËL Laurens samedi 6 décembre 2025.
MARCHÉ DE NOËL
Laurens Hérault
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-12-06
fin : 2025-12-06
Date(s) :
2025-12-06
De nombreux exposants, animations, père noël présent toute la journée, promenades en dos d’ânes l’après-midi et une tombola
.
Laurens 34480 Hérault Occitanie +33 6 28 07 75 11 javana.laurens@gmail.com
English :
Numerous exhibitors, entertainment, Santa Claus present all day, donkey rides in the afternoon and a tombola
German :
Zahlreiche Aussteller, Animationen, Weihnachtsmann den ganzen Tag, Eselreiten am Nachmittag und Tombola
Italiano :
Molti espositori, intrattenimento, Babbo Natale presente tutto il giorno, passeggiate con gli asini nel pomeriggio e una tombola
Espanol :
Muchos expositores, entretenimiento, Papá Noel presente todo el día, paseos en burro por la tarde y una tómbola
L’événement MARCHÉ DE NOËL Laurens a été mis à jour le 2025-11-12 par 34 OT AVANT-MONTS