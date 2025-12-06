MARCHÉ DE NOËL

Laurens Hérault

Début : 2025-12-06

fin : 2025-12-06

2025-12-06

De nombreux exposants, animations, père noël présent toute la journée, promenades en dos d’ânes l’après-midi et une tombola

Laurens 34480 Hérault Occitanie +33 6 28 07 75 11 javana.laurens@gmail.com

English :

Numerous exhibitors, entertainment, Santa Claus present all day, donkey rides in the afternoon and a tombola

German :

Zahlreiche Aussteller, Animationen, Weihnachtsmann den ganzen Tag, Eselreiten am Nachmittag und Tombola

Italiano :

Molti espositori, intrattenimento, Babbo Natale presente tutto il giorno, passeggiate con gli asini nel pomeriggio e una tombola

Espanol :

Muchos expositores, entretenimiento, Papá Noel presente todo el día, paseos en burro por la tarde y una tómbola

