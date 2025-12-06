MARCHE DE NOEL Place du Paty Le Fousseret

MARCHE DE NOEL

Place du Paty MARCHE COUVERT Le Fousseret Haute-Garonne

Début : 2025-12-06 10:00:00

fin : 2025-12-06 18:00:00

Venez acheter de petits cadeaux à mettre sous le sapin.

Cette année Nombreux artisans créateur, Stand photo avec le Père Noël, Atelier Lettre au Père Noël, Maquillage enfants, Restauration …

Organisé par Les P’tits Ecoliers. .

lesptitsecoliers@yahoo.fr

English :

Come and buy small gifts to put under the tree.

German :

Kommen Sie und kaufen Sie kleine Geschenke, die Sie unter den Baum legen können.

Italiano :

Venite a comprare piccoli regali da mettere sotto l’albero.

Espanol :

Ven a comprar regalitos para poner bajo el árbol.

