MARCHE DE NOEL Place du Paty Le Fousseret
MARCHE DE NOEL Place du Paty Le Fousseret samedi 6 décembre 2025.
MARCHE DE NOEL
Place du Paty MARCHE COUVERT Le Fousseret Haute-Garonne
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-12-06 10:00:00
fin : 2025-12-06 18:00:00
Date(s) :
2025-12-06
Venez acheter de petits cadeaux à mettre sous le sapin.
Cette année Nombreux artisans créateur, Stand photo avec le Père Noël, Atelier Lettre au Père Noël, Maquillage enfants, Restauration …
Organisé par Les P’tits Ecoliers. .
Place du Paty MARCHE COUVERT Le Fousseret 31430 Haute-Garonne Occitanie lesptitsecoliers@yahoo.fr
English :
Come and buy small gifts to put under the tree.
German :
Kommen Sie und kaufen Sie kleine Geschenke, die Sie unter den Baum legen können.
Italiano :
Venite a comprare piccoli regali da mettere sotto l’albero.
Espanol :
Ven a comprar regalitos para poner bajo el árbol.
L’événement MARCHE DE NOEL Le Fousseret a été mis à jour le 2025-11-18 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE