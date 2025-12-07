Marché de Noël Foyer municipal Lexy

Marché de Noël

Foyer municipal 6 rue Foch Lexy Meurthe-et-Moselle

Tarif : – – EUR

0

Gratuit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Dimanche Dimanche 2025-12-07 10:00:00

fin : 2025-12-07 18:00:00

Date(s) :

2025-12-07

Marché de Noël avec visite du Père Noël, pâtisseries, petite restauration et buvette.Tout public

0 .

Foyer municipal 6 rue Foch Lexy 54720 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est +33 3 82 23 51 70

English :

Christmas market with a visit from Santa Claus, pastries, snacks and refreshments.

L’événement Marché de Noël Lexy a été mis à jour le 2025-11-26 par OT DU GRAND LONGWY