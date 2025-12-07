Marché de Noël Foyer municipal Lexy

Marché de Noël Foyer municipal Lexy dimanche 7 décembre 2025.

Foyer municipal 6 rue Foch Lexy Meurthe-et-Moselle

Tarif : – – EUR
Gratuit

Début : Dimanche Dimanche 2025-12-07 10:00:00
fin : 2025-12-07 18:00:00

2025-12-07

Marché de Noël avec visite du Père Noël, pâtisseries, petite restauration et buvette.Tout public
Foyer municipal 6 rue Foch Lexy 54720 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est +33 3 82 23 51 70 

English :

Christmas market with a visit from Santa Claus, pastries, snacks and refreshments.

