Marché de Noël local. Parc EHPAD BEL ADOUR Riscle

Marché de Noël local.

Tarif : – – EUR

Gratuit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-12-13 14:00:00

fin : 2025-12-13 17:00:00

Date(s) :

2025-12-13

Le marché de Noël de Riscle revient cette année pour une après-midi pleine de douceur et de convivialité. Le parc de l’Ehpad Bel Adour se transforme pour l’occasion en un petit village chaleureux où producteurs, artisans et résidents partagent le fruit de leur travail et de leur créativité. C’est un moment idéal pour flâner, déguster des pâtisseries, se réchauffer autour d’un chocolat chaud et préparer tranquillement les fêtes.

Les animations viendront rythmer cet après-midi festif, avec notamment une tombola et la venue très attendue du père Noël, qui prendra le temps de rencontrer les enfants et de récolter leurs lettres.

Que l’on souhaite faire quelques emplettes locales, soutenir l’association ou simplement profiter de l’ambiance, chacun trouvera une bonne raison de venir partager ce moment.

Organisé par le CIAS Armagnac Adour en partenariat avec l’association l’Arc en Ciel

N’hésitez pas à venir vous retrouver autour deos pâtisseries et d’un bon chocolat chaud.

Programme

Producteurs et commerçants locaux

Vente réalisations des résidents au profit de l’association l’Arc en Ciel

Tombola

Présence du père Noël à partir de 15 h 30

Boîte aux lettres du père Noël

.

Parc EHPAD BEL ADOUR 162 chemin des carrières Riscle 32400 Gers Occitanie +33 5 62 03 73 38 saadarmagnacadour@orange.fr

English :

The Riscle Christmas market returns this year for an afternoon of warmth and conviviality. The grounds of Ehpad Bel Adour are transformed for the occasion into a cosy little village where producers, craftspeople and residents share the fruits of their labor and creativity. It’s an ideal time to stroll around, sample pastries, warm up with a cup of hot chocolate and prepare for the festive season.

The festive afternoon will be punctuated by entertainment, including a tombola and the eagerly awaited arrival of Santa Claus, who will take time to meet the children and collect their letters.

Whether you want to do some local shopping, support the association or simply enjoy the atmosphere, there’s a good reason for everyone to come and share the moment.

Organized by the CIAS Armagnac Adour in partnership with the Arc en Ciel association

Don’t hesitate to join us for pastries and hot chocolate.

Program

Local producers and merchants

Sale of residents? creations to benefit the Arc en Ciel association

Tombola

Presence of Santa Claus from 3:30 p.m

Santa’s letterbox

