Marché de Noël Nançay
Marché de Noël Nançay dimanche 7 décembre 2025.
Marché de Noël
Salle Polyvalente Nançay Cher
Début : 2025-12-07 10:00:00
fin : 2025-12-07 18:00:00
2025-12-07
Le Rotary Club Vierzon Cinq Rivières organise la 21ème édition du marché de Noël de Nançay.
Animations de Noël dans le village .
Salle Polyvalente Nançay 18330 Cher Centre-Val de Loire +33 2 48 51 83 22 mary.crotet@gmail.com
English :
The Rotary Club Vierzon Cinq Rivières organizes the 21st edition of the Nançay Christmas Market.
German :
Der Rotary Club Vierzon Cinq Rivières organisiert die 21. Ausgabe des Weihnachtsmarktes in Nançay.
Italiano :
Il Rotary Club Vierzon Cinq Rivières organizza il 21° Mercatino di Natale di Nançay.
Espanol :
El Rotary Club Vierzon Cinq Rivières organiza el 21º Mercado de Navidad de Nançay.
L’événement Marché de Noël Nançay a été mis à jour le 2025-11-18 par OT SAULDRE ET SOLOGNE