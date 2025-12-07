Marché de Noël

Salle Polyvalente Nançay Cher

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-12-07 10:00:00

fin : 2025-12-07 18:00:00

Date(s) :

2025-12-07

Le Rotary Club Vierzon Cinq Rivières organise la 21ème édition du marché de Noël de Nançay.

Animations de Noël dans le village .

Salle Polyvalente Nançay 18330 Cher Centre-Val de Loire +33 2 48 51 83 22 mary.crotet@gmail.com

English :

The Rotary Club Vierzon Cinq Rivières organizes the 21st edition of the Nançay Christmas Market.

German :

Der Rotary Club Vierzon Cinq Rivières organisiert die 21. Ausgabe des Weihnachtsmarktes in Nançay.

Italiano :

Il Rotary Club Vierzon Cinq Rivières organizza il 21° Mercatino di Natale di Nançay.

Espanol :

El Rotary Club Vierzon Cinq Rivières organiza el 21º Mercado de Navidad de Nançay.

L’événement Marché de Noël Nançay a été mis à jour le 2025-11-18 par OT SAULDRE ET SOLOGNE