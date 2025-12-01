Marché de Noël nocturne et Pastorale Le Cailar
Marché de Noël nocturne et Pastorale Le Cailar samedi 13 décembre 2025.
Marché de Noël nocturne et Pastorale
Place Ledru Rollin Le Cailar Gard
Début : 2025-12-13 17:00:00
fin : 2025-12-13 23:00:00
2025-12-13
A partir de 17h00, venez découvrir les divers stands présents lors de ce marché nocturne.
Nombreuses animations, petite restauration…
Place Ledru Rollin Le Cailar 30740 Gard Occitanie +33 4 66 88 01 05
English :
From 5:00 pm, come and discover the various stalls present at this night market.
Lots of entertainment, light refreshments…
German :
Ab 17 Uhr können Sie die verschiedenen Stände entdecken, die auf diesem Nachtmarkt vertreten sind.
Zahlreiche Animationen, kleine Snacks…
Italiano :
Dalle 17.00, venite a scoprire le varie bancarelle presenti in questo mercato notturno.
Tanti intrattenimenti, spuntini…
Espanol :
A partir de las 17.00 h, venga a descubrir los diferentes puestos presentes en este mercado nocturno.
Muchas animaciones, aperitivos…
L’événement Marché de Noël nocturne et Pastorale Le Cailar a été mis à jour le 2025-10-17 par Office de Tourisme Cœur de Petite Camargue