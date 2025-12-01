Marché de Noël nocturne et Pastorale

Place Ledru Rollin Le Cailar Gard

Début : 2025-12-13 17:00:00

fin : 2025-12-13 23:00:00

2025-12-13

A partir de 17h00, venez découvrir les divers stands présents lors de ce marché nocturne.

Nombreuses animations, petite restauration…

Place Ledru Rollin Le Cailar 30740 Gard Occitanie +33 4 66 88 01 05

English :

From 5:00 pm, come and discover the various stalls present at this night market.

Lots of entertainment, light refreshments…

German :

Ab 17 Uhr können Sie die verschiedenen Stände entdecken, die auf diesem Nachtmarkt vertreten sind.

Zahlreiche Animationen, kleine Snacks…

Italiano :

Dalle 17.00, venite a scoprire le varie bancarelle presenti in questo mercato notturno.

Tanti intrattenimenti, spuntini…

Espanol :

A partir de las 17.00 h, venga a descubrir los diferentes puestos presentes en este mercado nocturno.

Muchas animaciones, aperitivos…

L’événement Marché de Noël nocturne et Pastorale Le Cailar a été mis à jour le 2025-10-17 par Office de Tourisme Cœur de Petite Camargue