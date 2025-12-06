Marché de Noël Notre-Dame-de-Cenilly
Marché de Noël Notre-Dame-de-Cenilly samedi 6 décembre 2025.
Marché de Noël
9 Rue Thomas Douville Notre-Dame-de-Cenilly Manche
Début : 2025-12-06 14:00:00
fin : 2025-12-06 19:00:00
2025-12-06
Marché de Noël promenades en calèche, distribution de bonbons par le Père Noël, apéro-concert… .
9 Rue Thomas Douville Notre-Dame-de-Cenilly 50210 Manche Normandie +33 7 87 52 08 23
