Marché de Noël

Pradelles Haute-Loire

Début : Dimanche 2025-12-07

fin : 2025-12-07

Date(s) :

2025-12-07

Le marché de Noël est un événement festif où artisans et commerçants vendent des produits artisanaux, des décorations, des gourmandises et des cadeaux. Ambiance chaleureuse, illuminations et animations créent une atmosphère magique.

Pradelles 43420 Haute-Loire Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes

English :

The Christmas market is a festive event where craftsmen and retailers sell handmade products, decorations, delicacies and gifts. The warm ambience, illuminations and entertainment create a magical atmosphere.

German :

Der Weihnachtsmarkt ist ein festliches Ereignis, bei dem Handwerker und Händler handgefertigte Produkte, Dekorationen, Leckereien und Geschenke verkaufen. Gemütliche Atmosphäre, Beleuchtung und Unterhaltung schaffen eine zauberhafte Stimmung.

Italiano :

Il mercatino di Natale è un evento festoso in cui artigiani e negozianti vendono prodotti fatti a mano, decorazioni, prelibatezze e regali. L’ambiente accogliente, le luminarie e l’intrattenimento creano un’atmosfera magica.

Espanol :

El mercado de Navidad es un acontecimiento festivo en el que artesanos y comerciantes venden productos hechos a mano, adornos, delicatessen y regalos. El cálido ambiente, la iluminación y la animación crean una atmósfera mágica.

